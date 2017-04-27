Milwaukee man kicked off Delta plane
Kima Hamilton says the Milwaukee-bound flight from Atlanta was delayed taking off and he couldn't wait any longer to use the bathroom. "It's almost ironic that we don't have the ten minutes to have this conversation but we have an hour and a half to stall everyone," says Hamilton.
