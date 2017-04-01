Milwaukee Launching Neighborhood Improvement Job Opportunities Program

In an effort to create job opportunities for Milwaukee residents to maintain neighborhood properties, the Neighborhood Improvement Jobs Opportunity Program will make it easier for local contractors and community-based organizations to obtain contracts with the city, Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II said. Local contractors and organizations that are interested in contract work maintaining neighborhood properties must attend an information session on Wednesday, April 5 at the Center Street Library branch, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave. "Cutting grass and shoveling sidewalks at properties where help is needed is an excellent opportunity for local entrepreneurs and nonprofits to grow their businesses and their workforces," Alderman Stamper said.

