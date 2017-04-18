Milwaukee Joins 100s of Other Cities In A March for Science
More than 1,300 people are expected to gather at Milwaukee's Red Arrow Saturday afternoon to march for science . Organizers here drew inspiration from a march - also taking place on Earth Day - in Washington DC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WUWM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka Trump recently bought 53 tons of Chinese...
|Apr 18
|PutUSA 1st
|1
|Lover gone AWOL
|Apr 16
|Sporty98
|4
|Judge rules in favor of family of Milwaukee man...
|Apr 15
|Always Outspoken
|2
|Lawmaker: city crime spreading to suburbs Thurs...
|Apr 15
|Always Outspoken
|4
|Trump Armada
|Apr 15
|Sad
|1
|Neighborhood Jobs Opportunity Program sees high...
|Apr 13
|USA Today
|1
|House fire: Fire destroys home on Milwaukee's s... (Dec '09)
|Apr 9
|Lisha
|12
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC