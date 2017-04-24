Milwaukee gets 'sanctuary city' warni...

Milwaukee gets 'sanctuary city' warning from Feds Monday, April 24

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday sent letters sent to nine jurisdictions across the nation including Milwaukee County that have policies which limit local law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration efforts. The letters, threatening to withhold "grant funds" if the local governments fail to prove that they are upholding federal immigration laws, were also sent to officials in Sacramento, Chicago, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Miami, and New York City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to.... 12 hr Hillary Ryan Best... 3
Former President to Pen Book 16 hr Sad 1
News Six Family Dollar stores to close Sun Sad 1
News Milwaukee Joins 100s of Other Cities In A March... Sun Sad 1
Lover gone AWOL Sun Sad 5
Ivanka Trump recently bought 53 tons of Chinese... Apr 18 PutUSA 1st 1
News Judge rules in favor of family of Milwaukee man... Apr 15 Always Outspoken 2
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,869 • Total comments across all topics: 280,535,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC