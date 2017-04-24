Milwaukee gets 'sanctuary city' warning from Feds Monday, April 24

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday sent letters sent to nine jurisdictions across the nation including Milwaukee County that have policies which limit local law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration efforts. The letters, threatening to withhold "grant funds" if the local governments fail to prove that they are upholding federal immigration laws, were also sent to officials in Sacramento, Chicago, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Miami, and New York City.

