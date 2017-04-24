Milwaukee gets 'sanctuary city' warning from Feds Monday, April 24
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday sent letters sent to nine jurisdictions across the nation including Milwaukee County that have policies which limit local law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration efforts. The letters, threatening to withhold "grant funds" if the local governments fail to prove that they are upholding federal immigration laws, were also sent to officials in Sacramento, Chicago, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Miami, and New York City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to....
|12 hr
|Hillary Ryan Best...
|3
|Former President to Pen Book
|16 hr
|Sad
|1
|Six Family Dollar stores to close
|Sun
|Sad
|1
|Milwaukee Joins 100s of Other Cities In A March...
|Sun
|Sad
|1
|Lover gone AWOL
|Sun
|Sad
|5
|Ivanka Trump recently bought 53 tons of Chinese...
|Apr 18
|PutUSA 1st
|1
|Judge rules in favor of family of Milwaukee man...
|Apr 15
|Always Outspoken
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC