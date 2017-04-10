Milwaukee County Board Chairman Theo Lipscomb hosts listening sessions Lipscomb represents Glendale, Brown Deer, Fox Point, Bayside, River Hills and portions of Milwaukee. Check out this story on mynorthshorenow.com: http://www.mynorthshorenow.com/story/news/local/glendale/2017/04/10/milwaukee-county-board-chairman-theo-lipscomb-hosts-listening-sessions/100283664/ Milwaukee County Board Chairman Theo Lipscomb is holding monthly listening sessions throughout his district, which includes Glendale, Brown Deer, Fox Point, Bayside, River Hills and portions of Milwaukee.

