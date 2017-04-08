Milwaukee Board of School Directors Unanimously Approves Safe Haven Resolution
Milwaukee Board of School Directors approved safe haven resolution last Thursday at MPS Central Administration Building, 5225 W. Vliet St. The resolution, passed unanimously, reaffirms the district's policy to discourage the disruption of the educational environment. Immigration enforcement activity will not be conducted on campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Allis (Nov '11)
|Apr 6
|the same
|14
|Wheel TAx
|Apr 5
|Sad
|1
|Cannibalism
|Apr 4
|Sad
|1
|Dog found tied to tree behind pizza hut
|Apr 4
|Taylor
|2
|Coup d tat
|Apr 4
|Said
|1
|Black Men Stand Up! - April 15 Meeting In Milwa...
|Apr 4
|Torid
|4
|Residents express concern about handling of che...
|Mar 31
|Jwwey
|3
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC