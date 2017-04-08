Milwaukee Board of School Directors U...

Milwaukee Board of School Directors Unanimously Approves Safe Haven Resolution

2017-04-08

Milwaukee Board of School Directors approved safe haven resolution last Thursday at MPS Central Administration Building, 5225 W. Vliet St. The resolution, passed unanimously, reaffirms the district's policy to discourage the disruption of the educational environment. Immigration enforcement activity will not be conducted on campus.

