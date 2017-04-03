Milwaukee Ballet stages magic with one classic and one look into the future
Two worlds of ballet met Thursday night and the crash was resounding, as the Milwaukee Ballet staged a classic from yesterday and a glimpse into what the future of ballet will look like. The company staged the venerable "La Sylphide," a two-act romance, after opening the program with "Sans Pleurer" , a work by Timothy O'Donnell, the young choreographer in residence at the Milwaukee Ballet.
