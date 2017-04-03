Milwaukee Ballet stages magic with on...

Milwaukee Ballet stages magic with one classic and one look into the future

Two worlds of ballet met Thursday night and the crash was resounding, as the Milwaukee Ballet staged a classic from yesterday and a glimpse into what the future of ballet will look like. The company staged the venerable "La Sylphide," a two-act romance, after opening the program with "Sans Pleurer" , a work by Timothy O'Donnell, the young choreographer in residence at the Milwaukee Ballet.

