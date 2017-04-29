MilWALKee Walks Pleads Drivers to Pause for Pedestrians
It was mid-afternoon, and a steady flood of traffic filled the intersection of 35th and Mitchell on Milwaukee's south side. Buses lined up alongside Greenfield Bilingual School, which had just let out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi...
|Fri
|jail punk sheriff
|5
|Mayor Barrett
|Fri
|Sid
|1
|Tom Barret
|Apr 26
|Sid
|1
|Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to....
|Apr 24
|Hillary Ryan Best...
|3
|Former President to Pen Book
|Apr 24
|Sad
|1
|Six Family Dollar stores to close
|Apr 23
|Sad
|1
|Milwaukee Joins 100s of Other Cities In A March...
|Apr 23
|Sad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC