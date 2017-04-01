MATC Requesting BIDs for Downtown Milwaukee Campus T-Building West Window Replacement

Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following: BID REFERENCE NO. 2017-012 DUE: Thursday, April 27, 2017 Downtown Milwaukee Campus T-Building West Window Replacement , Project 2017712.01 SINGLE PRIME CONTRACT including: Abatement, Demolition, Window Installation, Masonry Restoration & HVAC Work.

