Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wisconsin farm

There are 3 comments on the WKOW-TV story from 9 hrs ago, titled Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wisconsin farm. In it, WKOW-TV reports that:

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says Jakubowski was captured around 6 a.m. Friday, ... . Rock County Sheriff Robert Spoden answers questions from reporters about the capture of Joseph Jakubowski on Friday, April 14, 2017, at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville, Wis.

Trump Wins Again

Hazleton, PA

#1 9 hrs ago
He was a liberal BTW. http://abcnews.go.com/US/armed-dangerous-wisc...
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,163

The Left Coast

#2 9 hrs ago
The progressive 'resistance' will live on. There are plenty of liberal resistance fighters to take his place. Jakubowski is a political prisoner, let the protest riots begin.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#4 2 hrs ago
The radical revolutionary Jakuboski was found digging for roots and worms to eat, in a farmer's field. Cold and sick, he was spared being shot to death on sight because this is America. And now he expects, and will receive a fair trial, complete with lawyers, etc. chirping about how innocently misguided he was. When he in fact should exiled to a land supporting his Marxist-Leninist views.
Milwaukee, WI

