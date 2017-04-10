Manifesto suspect stole machine gun, drafted apology to gun store, prosecutors say
A Wisconsin man accused of threatening to carry out attacks in a manifesto sent to the White House allegedly stole 18 firearms, including a fully automatic M-16 assault rifle, while raiding a gun store last week, according to court documents. A massive manhunt has been underway for Joseph Jakubowski since he allegedly robbed the Armageddon Supplies gun shop on April 4 near Janesville, a city about 60 miles southwest of Milwaukee.
