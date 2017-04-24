Local soul-pop singer Lex Allen keeps his music and mission movin'
That's how Milwaukee musician Lex Allen signs a majority of his Facebook posts, a callout to the single he released last fall, "Keep It Movin." But while he certainly keeps the crowd moving with his soul serenades and playful and often poignant pop, the credo extends well off the stage for Allen too, working not only as a dance floor theme but also therapy after a tough year of personal struggles, including the death of his mother.
Read more at OnMilwaukee.
