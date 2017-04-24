Local soul-pop singer Lex Allen keeps...

Local soul-pop singer Lex Allen keeps his music and mission movin'

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

That's how Milwaukee musician Lex Allen signs a majority of his Facebook posts, a callout to the single he released last fall, "Keep It Movin." But while he certainly keeps the crowd moving with his soul serenades and playful and often poignant pop, the credo extends well off the stage for Allen too, working not only as a dance floor theme but also therapy after a tough year of personal struggles, including the death of his mother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi... Fri jail punk sheriff 5
Mayor Barrett Apr 28 Sid 1
Tom Barret Apr 26 Sid 1
Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to.... Apr 24 Hillary Ryan Best... 3
Former President to Pen Book Apr 24 Sad 1
News Six Family Dollar stores to close Apr 23 Sad 1
News Milwaukee Joins 100s of Other Cities In A March... Apr 23 Sad 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,026 • Total comments across all topics: 280,680,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC