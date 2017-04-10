Local Horses Help Outfit Cellphone To...

Local Horses Help Outfit Cellphone Towers in Rural Wisconsin

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WIGM-AM Medford

Old and new technologies are merging in rural Wisconsin, as U.S. Cellular is using draft horses to help install cellphone equipment. The big draft horses, owned by Goodrich dairy farmer and logger Jason Julian, are usually used for logging, dragging timber out of the woods where a truck or tractor would make a mess.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIGM-AM Medford.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House fire: Fire destroys home on Milwaukee's s... (Dec '09) Apr 9 Lisha 12
West Allis (Nov '11) Apr 6 the same 14
Wheel TAx Apr 5 Sad 1
Cannibalism Apr 4 Sad 1
News Dog found tied to tree behind pizza hut Apr 4 Taylor 2
Coup d tat Apr 4 Said 1
News Black Men Stand Up! - April 15 Meeting In Milwa... Apr 4 Torid 4
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,913 • Total comments across all topics: 280,244,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC