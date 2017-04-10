Local Horses Help Outfit Cellphone Towers in Rural Wisconsin
Old and new technologies are merging in rural Wisconsin, as U.S. Cellular is using draft horses to help install cellphone equipment. The big draft horses, owned by Goodrich dairy farmer and logger Jason Julian, are usually used for logging, dragging timber out of the woods where a truck or tractor would make a mess.
