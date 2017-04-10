Lawmaker: city crime spreading to sub...

Lawmaker: city crime spreading to suburbs Thursday, April 13

There are 1 comment on the WOZZ-FM Appleton story from 13 hrs ago, titled Lawmaker: city crime spreading to suburbs Thursday, April 13. In it, WOZZ-FM Appleton reports that:

What one lawmaker calls a warning is criticized by others as fear-mongering and racist. New Berlin Republican State Representative Joe Sanfelippo is behind bills meant to crack down on crimes he says are creeping into the suburbs from Milwaukee.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#1 8 hrs ago
It's socially forbidden to admit the problem is "Black" crime. It's also socially forbidden to admit the enormous funding of programs to aid Milwaukee's inner city Black community have not produced positive results, and show no signs of doing so in the future. And as federal funding is on the wane, the challenges for "Black community improvement" in the inner city, will be the responsibility of the Black community, to do it without special assistance.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Neighborhood Jobs Opportunity Program sees high... 7 hr USA Today 1
News Judge rules in favor of family of Milwaukee man... 8 hr USA Today 1
News House fire: Fire destroys home on Milwaukee's s... (Dec '09) Apr 9 Lisha 12
Wheel TAx Apr 5 Sad 1
Cannibalism Apr 4 Sad 1
News Dog found tied to tree behind pizza hut Apr 4 Taylor 2
Coup d tat Apr 4 Said 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,665 • Total comments across all topics: 280,274,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC