Lawmaker: city crime spreading to suburbs Thursday, April 13
There are 1 comment on the WOZZ-FM Appleton story from 13 hrs ago, titled Lawmaker: city crime spreading to suburbs Thursday, April 13. In it, WOZZ-FM Appleton reports that:
What one lawmaker calls a warning is criticized by others as fear-mongering and racist. New Berlin Republican State Representative Joe Sanfelippo is behind bills meant to crack down on crimes he says are creeping into the suburbs from Milwaukee.
#1 8 hrs ago
It's socially forbidden to admit the problem is "Black" crime. It's also socially forbidden to admit the enormous funding of programs to aid Milwaukee's inner city Black community have not produced positive results, and show no signs of doing so in the future. And as federal funding is on the wane, the challenges for "Black community improvement" in the inner city, will be the responsibility of the Black community, to do it without special assistance.
