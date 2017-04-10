There are on the WOZZ-FM Appleton story from 13 hrs ago, titled Lawmaker: city crime spreading to suburbs Thursday, April 13. In it, WOZZ-FM Appleton reports that:

What one lawmaker calls a warning is criticized by others as fear-mongering and racist. New Berlin Republican State Representative Joe Sanfelippo is behind bills meant to crack down on crimes he says are creeping into the suburbs from Milwaukee.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.