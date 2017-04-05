Lakeshore Flood Warning in effect Thursday - " High Wind Watch...

Lakeshore Flood Warning in effect Thu...

Later tonight and Thursday northeast to north winds gusting in excess of 60 miles per hour driving 14 to 20-foot waves along the Lake Michigan shoreline and 20 to 25-foot-plus waves on the open waters are expected over Lake Michigan and Illinois/Indiana/Wisconsin counties from Milwaukee south through Chicago around the south end of the lake including Gary and northwest Indiana. Directly impacted by the Lakeshore Flooding Warning in the Chicago area are Cook County and Chicago in Illinois, and Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana.

