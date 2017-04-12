Judge rules in favor of family of Mil...

Judge rules in favor of family of Milwaukee man shot by cop

12 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

A federal judge has ruled that a Milwaukee police officer who fatally shot Dontre Hamilton in 2014 violated Hamilton's constitutional rights by illegally patting him down for weapons. The decision by U.S. District J.P. Stadtmueller means Hamilton's family could be entitled to receive damages from the officer, Christopher Manney, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

