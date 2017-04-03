Judge denies venue change for officer charged with homicide
A judge has denied a change of venue in the trial of a former Milwaukee police officer charged with reckless homicide in the shooting death of a suspect during a traffic stop. WITI-TV reports attorneys for Dominique Heaggan-Brown withdrew a request during a pre-trial conference Monday in Milwaukee County Circuit Court to have the jury sequestered.
