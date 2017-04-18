In Tandem's "Carnival" delivers a hug...

In Tandem's "Carnival" delivers a huge and spectacular production

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

One of the most wonderful and rare evenings at a theater is when the show starts off on a high note and just keeps getting better and better from there until you get to an ending where your heart is lying on the floor and your eyes are clouded with tears. That's what it was like opening night of a spectacular production of "Carnival" at In Tandem Theatre, under the masterful direction of Jane Flieller.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Six Family Dollar stores to close 2 hr Sad 1
News Milwaukee Joins 100s of Other Cities In A March... 2 hr Sad 1
Lover gone AWOL 2 hr Sad 5
Ivanka Trump recently bought 53 tons of Chinese... Apr 18 PutUSA 1st 1
News Judge rules in favor of family of Milwaukee man... Apr 15 Always Outspoken 2
News Lawmaker: city crime spreading to suburbs Thurs... Apr 15 Always Outspoken 4
Trump Armada Apr 15 Sad 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,702 • Total comments across all topics: 280,512,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC