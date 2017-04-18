In Tandem's "Carnival" delivers a huge and spectacular production
One of the most wonderful and rare evenings at a theater is when the show starts off on a high note and just keeps getting better and better from there until you get to an ending where your heart is lying on the floor and your eyes are clouded with tears. That's what it was like opening night of a spectacular production of "Carnival" at In Tandem Theatre, under the masterful direction of Jane Flieller.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Six Family Dollar stores to close
|2 hr
|Sad
|1
|Milwaukee Joins 100s of Other Cities In A March...
|2 hr
|Sad
|1
|Lover gone AWOL
|2 hr
|Sad
|5
|Ivanka Trump recently bought 53 tons of Chinese...
|Apr 18
|PutUSA 1st
|1
|Judge rules in favor of family of Milwaukee man...
|Apr 15
|Always Outspoken
|2
|Lawmaker: city crime spreading to suburbs Thurs...
|Apr 15
|Always Outspoken
|4
|Trump Armada
|Apr 15
|Sad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC