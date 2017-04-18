In Tandem's "Carnival" delivers a huge and spectacular production

One of the most wonderful and rare evenings at a theater is when the show starts off on a high note and just keeps getting better and better from there until you get to an ending where your heart is lying on the floor and your eyes are clouded with tears. That's what it was like opening night of a spectacular production of "Carnival" at In Tandem Theatre, under the masterful direction of Jane Flieller.

