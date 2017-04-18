In Tandem prepares big tent, revival of classic French musical "Carnival"
There is nothing quite like the world of the carnies, who travel the country, state fair after state fair, luring the spectators with claims of wonder and magic. And that world is coming to Milwaukee, believe it or not, in the tiny space at In Tandem Theatre, the company that has built that little red church on Wisconsin Ave. into the home of one of the most inventive companies in town.
