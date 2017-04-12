Ignite! The Power of Theater at Milwa...

Ignite! The Power of Theater at Milwaukee Rep's Annual Gala

Join Milwaukee Repertory Theater as they celebrate the power of theater as the spark that ignites positive change in the community at The Rep's Gala Celebration on Saturday, May 13 at 5:30pm. "Ignite! The Power of Theater" Gala is co-chaired by Marc Colletti and John Hale chko and Linda and Greg Marcus.

