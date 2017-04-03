Horrific Murder Case Puts Milwaukee's Progressive Failures in Spotlight
Milwaukee, Wisconsin has been a bastion of the Left for over a century now; the last Republican mayor left office in 1908, and a string of Democratic and socialist mayors has ensued. Various sources have rated the city as one of the ten poorest in the nation, and also as one of the most segregated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Instapundit.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wheel TAx
|Wed
|Sad
|1
|Cannibalism
|Tue
|Sad
|1
|Dog found tied to tree behind pizza hut
|Tue
|Taylor
|2
|Coup d tat
|Tue
|Said
|1
|Black Men Stand Up! - April 15 Meeting In Milwa...
|Tue
|Torid
|4
|Residents express concern about handling of che...
|Mar 31
|Jwwey
|3
|Milwaukee Murders
|Mar 31
|Bissell
|3
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC