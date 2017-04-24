Here are the headliners for the Briggs and Stratton Big Backyard
Because it's a day of the week that ends with a Y, Summerfest released another stage headliner schedule this time for the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard. The lineup spans pop, classic rock, country, hip-hop and more so with no further ado, here is the schedule: While Summerfest's 50th is obviously the big anniversary being celebrated this year, Briggs & Stratton is also ringing in a special occasion, ringing in two decades as a sponsor of the festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to....
|Mon
|Hillary Ryan Best...
|3
|Former President to Pen Book
|Mon
|Sad
|1
|Six Family Dollar stores to close
|Sun
|Sad
|1
|Milwaukee Joins 100s of Other Cities In A March...
|Sun
|Sad
|1
|Lover gone AWOL
|Sun
|Sad
|5
|Ivanka Trump recently bought 53 tons of Chinese...
|Apr 18
|PutUSA 1st
|1
|Judge rules in favor of family of Milwaukee man...
|Apr 15
|Always Outspoken
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC