Here are the 2017 WAMI Award winners
Wisconsin's top musicians and industry notables were recognized for their contributions to the state's diverse music scene at the 37th annual Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards Show, held Sunday night at Turner Hall in Milwaukee. Awards were presented in various categories, ranging from recognition for musicianship and recordings to industry-related technical areas, with recipients hailing from all areas of the state.
