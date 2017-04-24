Here are the 2017 WAMI Award winners

Here are the 2017 WAMI Award winners

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

Wisconsin's top musicians and industry notables were recognized for their contributions to the state's diverse music scene at the 37th annual Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards Show, held Sunday night at Turner Hall in Milwaukee. Awards were presented in various categories, ranging from recognition for musicianship and recordings to industry-related technical areas, with recipients hailing from all areas of the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to.... Mon Hillary Ryan Best... 3
Former President to Pen Book Mon Sad 1
News Six Family Dollar stores to close Sun Sad 1
News Milwaukee Joins 100s of Other Cities In A March... Sun Sad 1
Lover gone AWOL Sun Sad 5
Ivanka Trump recently bought 53 tons of Chinese... Apr 18 PutUSA 1st 1
News Judge rules in favor of family of Milwaukee man... Apr 15 Always Outspoken 2
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,615 • Total comments across all topics: 280,553,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC