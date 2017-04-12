Governor's office changes public appe...

Governor's office changes public appearance practices amid manhunt

Our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, reports Walker's security team has requested his office not issue news releases in advance about the governor's public appearances. Police arrested a wanted woman who they say drove the wrong way on the interstate in southeast Wisconsin for 10 miles.

