Governor's office changes public appearance practices amid manhunt
Our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, reports Walker's security team has requested his office not issue news releases in advance about the governor's public appearances. Police arrested a wanted woman who they say drove the wrong way on the interstate in southeast Wisconsin for 10 miles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House fire: Fire destroys home on Milwaukee's s... (Dec '09)
|Apr 9
|Lisha
|12
|West Allis (Nov '11)
|Apr 6
|the same
|14
|Wheel TAx
|Apr 5
|Sad
|1
|Cannibalism
|Apr 4
|Sad
|1
|Dog found tied to tree behind pizza hut
|Apr 4
|Taylor
|2
|Coup d tat
|Apr 4
|Said
|1
|Black Men Stand Up! - April 15 Meeting In Milwa...
|Apr 4
|Torid
|4
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC