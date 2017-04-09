Gov. Walker's Ed Reform: No Minimum Days Required for Districts
A proposal in Gov. Scott Walker's state budget could reportedly make Wisconsin the only state with no law aimed at guaranteeing students a minimum number of hours and days of instruction. The budget plan calls for ending Wisconson's minimum requirements - 437 hours for kindergarten, 1,050 hours for elementary schools and 1,137 hours for secondary schools - and letting districts do what they want in terms of seat hours for students, the The Washington Post reported.
