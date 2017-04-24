Gettelman buildings get a reprieve, a...

Gettelman buildings get a reprieve, at least temporarily

During a special meeting Monday at City Hall, the Milwaukee Common Council's Historic Preservation Commission voted to grant temporary historical landmark status to two former A. Gettelman Brewing Co. buildings on the MillerCoors brewery site at 4400 W. State St. The designation stays the potential demolition of the buildings built around 1856 and 1858 for at least three months.

