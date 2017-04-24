Gettelman buildings get a reprieve, at least temporarily
During a special meeting Monday at City Hall, the Milwaukee Common Council's Historic Preservation Commission voted to grant temporary historical landmark status to two former A. Gettelman Brewing Co. buildings on the MillerCoors brewery site at 4400 W. State St. The designation stays the potential demolition of the buildings built around 1856 and 1858 for at least three months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Barret
|8 hr
|Sid
|1
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi...
|15 hr
|Truth is Best
|4
|Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to....
|Mon
|Hillary Ryan Best...
|3
|Former President to Pen Book
|Mon
|Sad
|1
|Six Family Dollar stores to close
|Sun
|Sad
|1
|Milwaukee Joins 100s of Other Cities In A March...
|Sun
|Sad
|1
|Lover gone AWOL
|Sun
|Sad
|5
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC