Garfield Redevelopment is a Reincarnation of Bronzeville and American Black Holocaust Museum

Though Bronzeville's thriving Black neighborhoods, businesses and jazz infused camaraderie has lost its shine since its "Golden Era" , the reincarnation of this prosperous neighborhood has come, and with a likely addition it arrives at no better time for Milwaukee. Elected officials, community organizers and the community joined in celebration as the America's Black Holocaust Museum will move its 5-year online stint and back into something more brick and mortar, as part of the Historic Garfield redevelopment project.

