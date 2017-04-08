Garfield Redevelopment is a Reincarna...

Garfield Redevelopment is a Reincarnation of Bronzeville and American Black Holocaust Museum

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Milwaukee Courier Online

Though Bronzeville's thriving Black neighborhoods, businesses and jazz infused camaraderie has lost its shine since its "Golden Era" , the reincarnation of this prosperous neighborhood has come, and with a likely addition it arrives at no better time for Milwaukee. Elected officials, community organizers and the community joined in celebration as the America's Black Holocaust Museum will move its 5-year online stint and back into something more brick and mortar, as part of the Historic Garfield redevelopment project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House fire: Fire destroys home on Milwaukee's s... (Dec '09) 3 hr Lisha 12
West Allis (Nov '11) Apr 6 the same 14
Wheel TAx Apr 5 Sad 1
Cannibalism Apr 4 Sad 1
News Dog found tied to tree behind pizza hut Apr 4 Taylor 2
Coup d tat Apr 4 Said 1
News Black Men Stand Up! - April 15 Meeting In Milwa... Apr 4 Torid 4
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,159 • Total comments across all topics: 280,174,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC