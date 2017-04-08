Garfield Redevelopment is a Reincarnation of Bronzeville and American Black Holocaust Museum
Though Bronzeville's thriving Black neighborhoods, businesses and jazz infused camaraderie has lost its shine since its "Golden Era" , the reincarnation of this prosperous neighborhood has come, and with a likely addition it arrives at no better time for Milwaukee. Elected officials, community organizers and the community joined in celebration as the America's Black Holocaust Museum will move its 5-year online stint and back into something more brick and mortar, as part of the Historic Garfield redevelopment project.
