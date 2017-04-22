Game company sues Milwaukee over perm...

Game company sues Milwaukee over permit requirement for developing Pokemon Go-type games

A California gaming company sued Milwaukee County Friday over its requirement that developers get a permit to have augmented-reality games like "Pokemon Go" played at its parks. Irvine-based Candy Lab, Inc. asks in a federal lawsuit for the ordinance to be declared unconstitutional on free-speech grounds and for the court to prohibit Milwaukee County from ever enforcing the law.

