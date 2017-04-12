From Prison to Farm, Thursday on 27 News at 10
After living his whole life in Milwaukee, working with cows in the milking parlor of a dairy farm is the last place 42 year-old Orlando ever thought he would end up. "When I first got here i was kind of shocked, like, "wow they're so big," said Orlando.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neighborhood Jobs Opportunity Program sees high...
|3 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Judge rules in favor of family of Milwaukee man...
|3 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Lawmaker: city crime spreading to suburbs Thurs...
|3 hr
|USA Today
|1
|House fire: Fire destroys home on Milwaukee's s... (Dec '09)
|Apr 9
|Lisha
|12
|Wheel TAx
|Apr 5
|Sad
|1
|Cannibalism
|Apr 4
|Sad
|1
|Dog found tied to tree behind pizza hut
|Apr 4
|Taylor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC