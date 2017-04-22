Former Milwaukee Kingpin Shares his Story in "Raised in The Game"
Sitting at a small table in the back of the library, Sterling Daniels hardly looks like the stereotypical criminal types. Waiting for his older lap-top to load so that he can show the progress of his next book, it is hard to see the history of drugs and prison on his 62-year-old bright and excited face.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka Trump recently bought 53 tons of Chinese...
|Apr 18
|PutUSA 1st
|1
|Lover gone AWOL
|Apr 16
|Sporty98
|4
|Judge rules in favor of family of Milwaukee man...
|Apr 15
|Always Outspoken
|2
|Lawmaker: city crime spreading to suburbs Thurs...
|Apr 15
|Always Outspoken
|4
|Trump Armada
|Apr 15
|Sad
|1
|Neighborhood Jobs Opportunity Program sees high...
|Apr 13
|USA Today
|1
|House fire: Fire destroys home on Milwaukee's s... (Dec '09)
|Apr 9
|Lisha
|12
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC