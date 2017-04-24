Florentine ready to display Rossini's "Barber of Seville" to close season
Start with a girl, beautiful and rich. Then add in her uncle and guardian, who wants to marry her so he can get the money, and toss in a high-born stranger who also wants the girl's hand in marriage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Barret
|12 hr
|Sid
|1
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi...
|20 hr
|Truth is Best
|4
|Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to....
|Mon
|Hillary Ryan Best...
|3
|Former President to Pen Book
|Mon
|Sad
|1
|Six Family Dollar stores to close
|Sun
|Sad
|1
|Milwaukee Joins 100s of Other Cities In A March...
|Sun
|Sad
|1
|Lover gone AWOL
|Sun
|Sad
|5
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC