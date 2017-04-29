Fitbit says Wisconsin womana s Flex 2 tracker didna t explode on its own
Dina Mitchell said she had owned her Fitbit Flex 2 for about two weeks, when earlier this month, the fitness tracking device allegedly caught fire on her arm while she was reading a book. She said she suffered second-degree burns on her arm after her Fitbit tracker exploded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi...
|16 hr
|jail punk sheriff
|5
|Mayor Barrett
|Fri
|Sid
|1
|Tom Barret
|Apr 26
|Sid
|1
|Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to....
|Apr 24
|Hillary Ryan Best...
|3
|Former President to Pen Book
|Apr 24
|Sad
|1
|Six Family Dollar stores to close
|Apr 23
|Sad
|1
|Milwaukee Joins 100s of Other Cities In A March...
|Apr 23
|Sad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC