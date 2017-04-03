Fire at WI University Art School Causes $1 Million in Damages

April 09--University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee officials as well as theater and music students scrambled to find alternative places for music recitals and theatrical productions after a Saturday evening fire caused at least $1 million in damage to a portion of the Peck School of the Arts. The fire was reported around 10 p.m. in the theater building of the arts complex at 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd. where flames were seen shooting up through the roof in the area of the scenery shop, said Facilities Director Randall Trumbull-Holper.

