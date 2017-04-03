Fedex A306 at Milwaukee on Apr 8th 2017, bird strike

A Fedex Federal Express Airbus A300-600, registration N656FE performing freight flight FX-2415 from Milwaukee,WI to Appleton,WI with 2 crew, was climbing out of Milwaukee's runway 19R when tower advised the crew that they just had a bird strike. The crew reported they thought something like that had happened, they might need to level off and return, subsequently deciding to return.

