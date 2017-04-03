Fedex A306 at Milwaukee on Apr 8th 20...

Fedex A306 at Milwaukee on Apr 8th 2017, bird strike

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AVHerald

A Fedex Federal Express Airbus A300-600, registration N656FE performing freight flight FX-2415 from Milwaukee,WI to Appleton,WI with 2 crew, was climbing out of Milwaukee's runway 19R when tower advised the crew that they just had a bird strike. The crew reported they thought something like that had happened, they might need to level off and return, subsequently deciding to return.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
West Allis (Nov '11) Apr 6 the same 14
Wheel TAx Apr 5 Sad 1
Cannibalism Apr 4 Sad 1
News Dog found tied to tree behind pizza hut Apr 4 Taylor 2
Coup d tat Apr 4 Said 1
News Black Men Stand Up! - April 15 Meeting In Milwa... Apr 4 Torid 4
News Residents express concern about handling of che... Mar 31 Jwwey 3
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,958 • Total comments across all topics: 280,150,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC