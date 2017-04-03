Elsie Irene Berget, Milwaukee, WI

Elsie Irene Berget , 89, was reunited with her beloved husband Charles in eternal life on April 6, 2017. She was born on October 5, 1927 in Elmwood, WI, the fourth child of George and Elsie Heider.

