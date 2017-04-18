Elephant tranquilizer kills two more in Milwaukee
Two more people are dead in Milwaukee from ingesting a drug called carfentanil, which is used to tranquilize elephants. We told you last night about the first person to die from this in Milwaukee, and authorities say the drug is being added to heroin or pressed into pills.
