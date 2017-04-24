Do this: Get a taste of Luxembourg wi...

Do this: Get a taste of Luxembourg without leaving Milwaukee

14 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

In celebration of May Day, a traditional holiday in Europe, three Milwaukee-area restaurants will be hosting unique dinners featuring beer and wine from Luxembourg. Dinners will be held May 1-3 at Story Hill BKC, Newport Shores and Pastiche Bistro and Wine Bar.

