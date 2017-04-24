Delta passenger kicked off flight after bathroom emergency
New video has emerged of a Wisconsin man who said he was forced off a Milwaukee-bound Delta Air Lines flight after he used the bathroom while the plane was delayed on the tarmac. Video posted to Youtube showed the man, later identified as Kima Hamilton of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as he argued with a Delta crew member who asked him to exit the plane on April 18. Rosolino said that Hamilton got out of his seat to quickly use the bathroom as the plane sat on the runway.
