Crackling pork shank and other recipes from Karl Ratzsch
When the news broke that Karl Ratzsch had closed after 113 years, Milwaukeean Nick Berg posted a generous offer of many of the restaurant's recipes on his Facebook timeline. The post garnered quite a few likes and piqued our interest, as well.
