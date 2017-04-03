Crackling pork shank and other recipe...

Crackling pork shank and other recipes from Karl Ratzsch

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

When the news broke that Karl Ratzsch had closed after 113 years, Milwaukeean Nick Berg posted a generous offer of many of the restaurant's recipes on his Facebook timeline. The post garnered quite a few likes and piqued our interest, as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wheel TAx 8 hr Sad 1
Cannibalism 13 hr Sad 1
News Dog found tied to tree behind pizza hut 15 hr Taylor 2
Coup d tat 16 hr Said 1
News Black Men Stand Up! - April 15 Meeting In Milwa... 17 hr Torid 4
News Residents express concern about handling of che... Mar 31 Jwwey 3
Milwaukee Murders Mar 31 Bissell 3
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Milwaukee County was issued at April 05 at 9:26AM CDT

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,685 • Total comments across all topics: 280,071,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC