Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke faces protests Monday

Thousands are expected to take to the streets of Wisconsin on Monday to demand that the governor remove controversial Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, a tough-talking firebrand who wants to use his deputies and correction officers to enforce federal immigration laws. Among other concerns, organizers of the march in Milwaukee are critical of Clarke's desire to join the Department of Homeland Security's 287 program, which essentially deputizes local law enforcement agencies to operate as federal immigration agents.

