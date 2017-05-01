Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke faces protests Monday
There are 3 comments on the MyHighPlains.com story from 23 hrs ago, titled Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke faces protests Monday. In it, MyHighPlains.com reports that:
Thousands are expected to take to the streets of Wisconsin on Monday to demand that the governor remove controversial Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, a tough-talking firebrand who wants to use his deputies and correction officers to enforce federal immigration laws. Among other concerns, organizers of the march in Milwaukee are critical of Clarke's desire to join the Department of Homeland Security's 287 program, which essentially deputizes local law enforcement agencies to operate as federal immigration agents.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
Ha ha hee hee ho, ho, David Clarke is the best law enforcement official elected in Milwaukee County in many many years. Just because he doesn't bow down to lieberal Tommy Barrett, the lieberal media in Milwaukee will always crucify him.
|
#2 9 hrs ago
Another good Ol Boy Boss Hogg, to keep you' allz mind right!
|
#3 9 hrs ago
Boss Hogg? Surely you jest? Boss Hogg is a fictional character. David Clarke is the Sheriff of Milwaukee County. One wonders if common sense, is any where near your troubled mind?
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jen's Sweet Treats
|9 hr
|Little_Teacup
|2
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi...
|Apr 28
|jail punk sheriff
|5
|Mayor Barrett
|Apr 28
|Sid
|1
|Tom Barret
|Apr 26
|Sid
|1
|Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to....
|Apr 24
|Hillary Ryan Best...
|3
|Former President to Pen Book
|Apr 24
|Sad
|1
|Six Family Dollar stores to close
|Apr 23
|Sad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC