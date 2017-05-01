Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke faces protests Monday

Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David...

Thousands are expected to take to the streets of Wisconsin on Monday to demand that the governor remove controversial Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, a tough-talking firebrand who wants to use his deputies and correction officers to enforce federal immigration laws. Among other concerns, organizers of the march in Milwaukee are critical of Clarke's desire to join the Department of Homeland Security's 287 program, which essentially deputizes local law enforcement agencies to operate as federal immigration agents.

Chicagoan by Birth

Mishawaka, IN

#1 10 hrs ago
Ha ha hee hee ho, ho, David Clarke is the best law enforcement official elected in Milwaukee County in many many years. Just because he doesn't bow down to lieberal Tommy Barrett, the lieberal media in Milwaukee will always crucify him.

Bull Conner

Santa Ana, CA

#2 9 hrs ago
Another good Ol Boy Boss Hogg, to keep you' allz mind right!

Chicagoan by Birth

Mishawaka, IN

#3 9 hrs ago
Boss Hogg? Surely you jest? Boss Hogg is a fictional character. David Clarke is the Sheriff of Milwaukee County. One wonders if common sense, is any where near your troubled mind?

Milwaukee, WI

