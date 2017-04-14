Commercial jump helps Madison propert...

Commercial jump helps Madison property value reach new record

The city of Madison is seeing records for the average single-family home, the rise of value of commercial property, and value of new construction this year. New assessments show a 10.2% increase in real estate values.

