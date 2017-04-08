Clarke school board formally makes Means their choice for superintendent

Demond Means, left, the Clarke County Board of Education's choice to be the next Clarke County school superintendent, spoke to more than 200 people in a public meeting at Whitehead Road Elementary School last week, and many people lingered to meet him in person for the first time, like Charlie Maddox, right, and Jeff Snowden. On Thursday, the school board unanimously made Means their choice for the job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.