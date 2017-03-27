Chef Thomas Hauck announces closure of Karl Ratzsch
In a press release this morning, Thomas Hauck, chef and owner of c. 1880 and Karl Ratzsch restaurant, announced that Karl Ratzsch has closed permanently.
