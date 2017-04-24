Brit breakthrough Bishop Briggs brings her big vocals to Turner Hall Ballroom

For some musicians, it can take years, even decades, churning out records in the hopes of scoring even just a moderate breakthrough hit. In the case of "dark pop" singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs, it took just the second song to her name: the soulfully stormy "River," which, after its release in January last year, hit number one on Spotify's US Viral 50 chart and helped earn her a spot opening for Coldplay, a TV performance debut on "The Tonight Show," a slot at Coachella and a song on the "xXx: Return of Xander Cage" film soundtrack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.