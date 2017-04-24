A first look at Boo Boo's sandwich sh...

A first look at Boo Boo's sandwich shop in Walker's Point

12 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

After a soft opening late last week, Boo Boo's sandwich shop officially opens to the public on Monday at 11 a.m. The shop, located in the former Philly Way at 405 S. 2nd St. is owned by Richard Regner, who also owns Soup Bros. right around the corner on Florida Street.

