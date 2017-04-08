A Cry for Help Foundation Celebrates Grand Opening Community Youth Resource Center
Bianca Williams, a 25- year-old community activist and founder of Cry for Help Foundation, held a grand opening celebration for her foundation's community safe haven and resource center for youth within the Milwaukee community on April 3, 2017. "No matter where you come from, it doesn't mean you have to stay there," Williams said about her foundation's mission to help local youth.
