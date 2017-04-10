4 things to look forward to at Eric Church's Friday night show

Eric Church's Friday night visit to the BMO Harris Bradley Center is teed up to be one of the best shows this year. And judging from the buzz, reviews and what I'm hearing from FM 106's Kerry Wolfe about the country star's "Holdin' My Own" tour, Milwaukee's Friday night will rock with nearly 40 tunes and three-plus hours of music.

