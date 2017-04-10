4 things to look forward to at Eric Church's Friday night show
Eric Church's Friday night visit to the BMO Harris Bradley Center is teed up to be one of the best shows this year. And judging from the buzz, reviews and what I'm hearing from FM 106's Kerry Wolfe about the country star's "Holdin' My Own" tour, Milwaukee's Friday night will rock with nearly 40 tunes and three-plus hours of music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House fire: Fire destroys home on Milwaukee's s... (Dec '09)
|Apr 9
|Lisha
|12
|West Allis (Nov '11)
|Apr 6
|the same
|14
|Wheel TAx
|Apr 5
|Sad
|1
|Cannibalism
|Apr 4
|Sad
|1
|Dog found tied to tree behind pizza hut
|Apr 4
|Taylor
|2
|Coup d tat
|Apr 4
|Said
|1
|Black Men Stand Up! - April 15 Meeting In Milwa...
|Apr 4
|Torid
|4
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC