3 Story Project aims to empower neighborhoods through food
Chef Michael Feker, owner and chef of Il Mito and Zesti , has announced plans for a new community-based project in the Park West and Amani neighborhoods in Milwaukee. The 3 Story Project is focused on transforming the historic Ramona Building at 3064-74 N. 27th St. into a community supported restaurant, grocer and indoor urban agriculture facility.
Read more at OnMilwaukee.
