Work Permit Bill Advances to LegislatureTuesday, March 28MADISON, WI...
The Legislature's Joint Finance Committee has advanced a bill that allows 16 and 17-year-olds to get a job in Wisconsin without a state work permit. Democratic State Senator Lena Taylor argued against eliminating the $10 permit and parental approval, saying it removes a key protection for teens.
