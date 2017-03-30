Woman charged with setting fire to ex-boyfriend's apartment in Greenfield
A Milwaukee woman is charged with setting fire to her ex-boyfriend's apartment, but police say she went there with a more malicious intent. Investigators say 26 year old Mai Lor used gasoline-filled bottles to start the fire in Greenfield on February 13. They say she admitted to setting it to hurt her ex-boyfriend.
